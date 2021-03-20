Microscale robot technology, a mere science-fiction fantasy a few decades ago, could be deployed in the near future to treat real-life patients thanks to the work of newly launched Bionaut Labs.
Remote-controlled, microscale robots offer hope for treating CNS
A photo provided by Bionaut Labs of one of its "bionauts," micro-scale robots measuring one millimeter in length that are remotely controlled by external magnets and - pending the result of a clinical trial expected to take place in 2023 - may soon be inserted into people's spine or skull to deliver the exact quantity of biologics, nucleic acids or small molecule therapies required to specific central nervous system (CNS) disease areas. EPA-EFE/Bionaut Labs
