A photo provided by Bionaut Labs of one of its "bionauts," micro-scale robots measuring one millimeter in length that are remotely controlled by external magnets and - pending the result of a clinical trial expected to take place in 2023 - may soon be inserted into people's spine or skull to deliver the exact quantity of biologics, nucleic acids or small molecule therapies required to specific central nervous system (CNS) disease areas. EPA-EFE/Bionaut Labs