Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative dance after finishing cleaning rubble from houses destroyed during the Russian invasion at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 31 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022).EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative dance after finishing cleaning rubble from houses destroyed during the Russian invasion at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 31 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022).EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative together with the local residents clean rubble from a house that was destroyed during the Russian invasion, at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 30 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022).EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative together with local residents clean rubble from a house that was destroyed during the Russian invasion, at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 31 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative wash up after finishing cleaning rubble from a house that was destroyed during the Russian invasion, at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 31 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative together with the local residents clean rubble from a house that was destroyed during the Russian invasion, at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 30 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Young volunteers from the 'Repair Together' initiative dance after finishing cleaning rubble from houses destroyed during the Russian invasion at Ivanivka village, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, 31 July 2022 (issued 04 August 2022). EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Before the war, Kyiv was home to a burgeoning underground electronic music scene. Now, young Ukrainians are organizing raves that gather hundreds of volunteers to help clean up the debris from Russian bombs and help repair buildings destroyed during the Kremlin’s invasion.

At what used to be a cultural center in Yahidne, a village north of Kyiv, dozens of volunteers are sifting through piles of rubble from the severely damaged building, all to the rhythmic backdrop provided by local DJs.

(...)