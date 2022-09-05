The Amazon region's ability to restore itself is being exhausted and, if the current rate of deforestation continues, saving the "planet's green lung" must begin before 2025, according to a report laying out global strategies to protect 80 percent of the Amazon's forests, a challenge that the document says it's still possible to achieve.

"A large part of Amazonia ... is emitting more carbon than it's absorbing. It's changing the ecological role of the Amazon region and, if it continues as this rate ... it's very dangerous," Marlene Quintanilla, one of the main researchers who prepared the report titled "Amazonia against the clock: A regional diagnosis on where and how to protect 80 percent by 2025."

The report's conclusions are alarming, but they also provide a bit of hope, given that, although it's an urgent task it's an achievable one, with indigenous territories playing a key part in saving the region and preserving the planet's largest fresh water reserve.

It's a reserve that covers almost 40 percent of the territory in South America.