Four seal pups just being released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Seal pup Freya peeks out of its basket before being released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Three seal pups take a first swim after being released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A seal pup takes a first swim after being released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A seal pup takes a first swim in front of the island of Norderney after being released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany, 06 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Four rescued seal pups have been released into the North Sea on the beach of Juist island, northern Germany.

The young seals, Freya, Lotte, Mucki and Finchen, were returned to the wilderness from the seal nursery Norddeich where they were raised after being found motherless on beaches along the North Sea shore.