A fisherman holds a fish on the bank of the Magdalena river in Tolima, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas

At dawn every morning, the fishermen of Honda in central Colombia head out in search of the day's catch along the banks of the Magdalena, the country's main river.

But the history of the waterway, which is the source of so many Colombians' livelihoods, hopes and dreams, is muddied by decades of armed conflict.EFE

kvg/ta/ks/jt