Healthcare workers from St. Luke's Hospital pose for pictures with bicycles being lent to them at a house in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, 02 May 2020 (issued 09 May 2020). EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Bicycle advocate Audei Dela Cruz (2-L) adjusts the seat post of a healthcare worker at school turned dormitory for healthcare workers in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2020 (issued 09 May 2020). EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Bicycle advocate Pio Fortuno Jr. (R) orients healthcare workers on bicycle safety at a school turned into a dormitory for healthcare workers in Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, 20 April 2020 (issued 09 May 2020). EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The lockdown enforced across the Philippines island of Luzon due to the COVID-19 crisis has left some essential frontline workers, especially those in health care, without transport. But now, community groups are rallying to rescue the rescuers.

On Mar. 16, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed an "enhanced community quarantine" on the entirety of Luzon, home to capital Manila, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This meant the suspension of work for many businesses, strict stay-at-home rules for all non-essential workers, and a total ban on public transportation. EFE-EPA