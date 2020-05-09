The lockdown enforced across the Philippines island of Luzon due to the COVID-19 crisis has left some essential frontline workers, especially those in health care, without transport. But now, community groups are rallying to rescue the rescuers.
On Mar. 16, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte placed an "enhanced community quarantine" on the entirety of Luzon, home to capital Manila, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. This meant the suspension of work for many businesses, strict stay-at-home rules for all non-essential workers, and a total ban on public transportation. EFE-EPA