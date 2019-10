An old man poses for a photograph on a road side in Peshawar, Pakistan, 01 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Researchers have obtained the first mice born with hyper-long telomeres without the use of genetic modification that defy the ageing process and are less likely to be obese or suffer from cancer.

The Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) said on Thursday that the animals live 13% longer than their peers and in better all-round health.