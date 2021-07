Officials of the Special Actions Forces (FAES) of the Bolivarian National Police travel in a patrol to enter the Cota 905 neighborhood on Friday in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña R.

Two women carry bags with donations at the NGO Otro Enusión on Friday in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña R.

A woman enters with her daughter at the headquarters of the NGO Otro Approach on Friday in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña R.

Dozens of Caracas residents have fled their homes to escape raging gun battles between security forces and organized crime gangs in the Venezuelan capital region that have killed many.

Nonprofit Otro Enfoque has opened doors of its headquarters to accommodate about 30 children and young people from the areas worst affected by the violence in Caracas.EFE

