Tourists wait for a ship in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Tourists take photographs during a boat excursion at the lake Hallstatt (Hallstaetersee) in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Tourists take photographs in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A tourist takes photographs next to sign reading 'Quiet please!' in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A view of the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A view of the damage and destruction caused by a fire on 30 November 2019 in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Tourists walk through the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Tourists take photographs during a boat excursion at the lake Hallstatt (Hallstaetersee) in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Tourists take photographs in the Austrian UNESCO world heritage village of Hallstatt, some 300 kilometres southwest of Austrian capital Vienna, Austria, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mass tourism is starting to takes its toll on the residents of Hallstatt, a town that boasts postcard-worthy views high in the Austrian Alps.

They arrive at the lakeside idyll in their droves, three million visitors each year descending on the town by bus, car, train and ferry.