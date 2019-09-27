Dwelling in run-down apartments and wooden shacks nestled in the shadows of Bangkok's towering skyscrapers near a luxurious mall, the 60,000 residents of Thailand's largest slum now face the threat of mass eviction as authorities attempt to wipe the area off the map to make way for even more shopping centers.

Rural migrants from Thailand's poorest provinces spend their days toiling as cheap labor – far removed from the ostentation and opulence of their wealthier neighbors – in the shantytown of Khlong Toey, which first emerged 70 years ago near the Thai capital's port to house dock workers.