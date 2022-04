Sasha take photos of his apartment in a residential building destroyed by Russian projectiles in Irpin, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

A man walks with bags in his hands next to a building hit by projectiles in Irpin, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Two men walks with boxes in their hands next to a building hit by projectiles in Irpin, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

The road that leads to the recently liberated cities west of Kyiv is littered with rows of damaged and scorched armored vehicles that have been abandoned by Russian forces amid a trail of destruction.

Sasha has parked his car opposite a jumble of wrecked tanks to take a break before returning to Irpin, which was pounded relentlessly by Russian forces reducing the once quaint suburban town to ruins. EFE

