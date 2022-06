Cattle graze on a ranch in Iñapari, Peru, on 26 May 2022. EFE/ Aldair Mejia

Veronica Maria Cardozo talks to Efe on her family's ranch in Iñapari, Peru, on 26 May 2022. EFE/ Aldair Mejia

Return to the countryside a double-edged sword for Peru

The Covid-19 pandemic spurred tens of thousands of Peruvians to abandon crowded cities for the countryside, a boon for agriculture that simultaneously threatens to fuel deforestation.

Both the positives and the negatives of that migration are evident in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios.

Veronica Maria Cardozo, 52, and her family are raising 300 head of cattle on 130 hectares (321 acres) in Iñapari, a municipality that sits on Peru's borders with Brazil and Bolivia.