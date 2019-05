People watch the procession of the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Young men carry the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

People watch the procession of the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Faithful arrive for a mass in the chapel of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

People take part in a procession of the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Young men carry the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Young men carry the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Young men carry the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Revellers take part in the procession of the statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

A boy uses a swing near a watercraft that carries a statue of St. John of Nepomuk, the patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges in Baja, Hungary, 18 May 2019 (issued 19 May 2019). EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Revelers mark the 290th anniversary of the canonization of John of Nepomuk, patron saint of fishermen, watermills and bridges, in the town of Baja, Hungary.

A statue of Saint John is brought by boat on the Sugovica river to the main square of the town and displayed in the neighborhood that bears his name once a year to commemorate the Bohemian saint.