Hundreds of people, some more elaborately dressed than others, have descended on a 5,000-year-old stone circle known as Stonehenge in the United Kingdom, to mark the summer solstice; the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
The sun rises during summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
A reveler looks at the sun ahead of summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 20 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL
