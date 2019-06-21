The sun rises during summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A reveler looks at the sun ahead of summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 20 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Revelers attend summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Revelers arrive ahead of summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 20 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Revelers perform yoga exercises at they attend summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 21 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A rainbow appears as revellers arrive ahead of summer solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 20 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL