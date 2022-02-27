Members of the group Cacique de Ramos parade during the 'Opening of Carnival 2022' event, in the Cidade do Samba, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the group Cacique de Ramos parade during the 'Opening of Carnival 2022' event, in the Cidade do Samba, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense Samba School parade in the "Opening of Carnival 2022" event today, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense Samba School parade in the "Opening of Carnival 2022" event today, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Sao Clemente Samba School parade in the "Opening of Carnival 2022" event today, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Members of the Sao Clemente Samba School parade in the "Opening of Carnival 2022" event today, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 26 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

A large group of samba dancers in outlandish attires gathered in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro Saturday for partying even as the pandemic disrupted the usual larger-than-life carnival plans for a second straight year.

Samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Group held the event with a limited number of people and at a smaller venue than their usual pompous parades at the Sambadrome, deferred until April due to the health crisis after the outbreak of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus. EFE