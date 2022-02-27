A large group of samba dancers in outlandish attires gathered in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro Saturday for partying even as the pandemic disrupted the usual larger-than-life carnival plans for a second straight year.
Samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Group held the event with a limited number of people and at a smaller venue than their usual pompous parades at the Sambadrome, deferred until April due to the health crisis after the outbreak of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus. EFE