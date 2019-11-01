People around the world celebrated Halloween with an array of fantastic and terrifying costumes.
People in costumes parade through the streets to celebrate Halloween, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 01 October 2019. EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR
People dressed in costumes march through New York's Greenwich Village during the 46th annual Village Halloween Parade in New York, USA, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES
A costumed Halloween reveller costume poses for a photo in the bar district of Budapest, Hungary, on early morning All Saints' Day 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT * ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A costumed Halloween reveller poses for a photo in the bar district of Budapest, Hungary, on early morning All Saints' Day 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT * ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
People take mobile device photographs and footage of a woman dressed up for the 'El Dia de Los Muertos' (lit.: Day of the Dead) as they attend the 'Halloween Carnival' on the streets in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2019 night. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
People dressed up for the occasion attend the 'Halloween Carnival' on the streets in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2019 night. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
A man dressed in Halloween costumes poses for a photo as he prepares for a Halloween party performance at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A woman dressed in Halloween costumes poses for a photo as she prepares for a Halloween party performance at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Dancers performs during a Halloween party at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
A person in costume parades through the streets to celebrate Halloween, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 01 October 2019. EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR