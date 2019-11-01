People in costumes parade through the streets to celebrate Halloween, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 01 October 2019. EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR

People dressed in costumes march through New York's Greenwich Village during the 46th annual Village Halloween Parade in New York, USA, 31 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

A costumed Halloween reveller costume poses for a photo in the bar district of Budapest, Hungary, on early morning All Saints' Day 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT * ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A costumed Halloween reveller poses for a photo in the bar district of Budapest, Hungary, on early morning All Saints' Day 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT * ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People take mobile device photographs and footage of a woman dressed up for the 'El Dia de Los Muertos' (lit.: Day of the Dead) as they attend the 'Halloween Carnival' on the streets in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2019 night. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

People dressed up for the occasion attend the 'Halloween Carnival' on the streets in West Hollywood, California, USA, 31 October 2019 night. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man dressed in Halloween costumes poses for a photo as he prepares for a Halloween party performance at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A woman dressed in Halloween costumes poses for a photo as she prepares for a Halloween party performance at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Dancers performs during a Halloween party at the XLarge Drag Queen Istanbul night club early morning in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET