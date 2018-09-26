Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant reacts as he is hit by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer in the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Third base umpire Alfonso Marquez (L) watches as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (R) slides into third base as Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (C) waits for a throw from right field on a sacrifice fly hit by Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Pittsburgh Pirates closing pitcher Steven Brault (R) and Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli (L) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Pablo Reyes (L) heads to the dugout with Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson (C) and Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jose Osuna (R) after driving them in with a three RBI home run against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Pablo Reyes (R) of the Dominican Republic slides into third base under Chicago Cubs infielder Ian Happ on a base hit by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Pittsburgh Pirates' Pablo Reyes led his team to a 6-0 win against the Chicago Cubs with a three-run homer on Tuesday.

With this loss, the Cubs (91-66) are now struggling to maintain their National League Central Division lead, which dropped half a game after this second consecutive defeat.

They are, however, still leading their group, ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (91-67), who defeated St Louis Cardinals 12-4 in a third straight win.

In the second innings, Reyes struck a homer off Cubs starter Mike Montgomery for the Pirates (80-76).

Chris Archer (3-3) took the win by allowing four hits and two runs in six innings.

Montgomery (5-6) was the loser, giving up seven hits and five runs in four innings.