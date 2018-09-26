Pittsburgh Pirates' Pablo Reyes led his team to a 6-0 win against the Chicago Cubs with a three-run homer on Tuesday.
With this loss, the Cubs (91-66) are now struggling to maintain their National League Central Division lead, which dropped half a game after this second consecutive defeat.
They are, however, still leading their group, ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (91-67), who defeated St Louis Cardinals 12-4 in a third straight win.
In the second innings, Reyes struck a homer off Cubs starter Mike Montgomery for the Pirates (80-76).
Chris Archer (3-3) took the win by allowing four hits and two runs in six innings.
Montgomery (5-6) was the loser, giving up seven hits and five runs in four innings.