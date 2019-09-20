Athletes perform during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A visual story by Tatyana Zenkovich
Zohra Aghamirova of Azerbaijan performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Salome Pazhava of Georgia performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Polina Berezina of Spain performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A multiple exposure picture of Ekaterina Fetisova of Uzbekistan performing during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Polina Berezina of Spain performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Fanni Pigniczki of Hungary performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A multiple exposure picture of Chisaki Oiwa of Japan performing during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Ekaterina Fetisova of Uzbekistan performs during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, Individual All-Around Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
