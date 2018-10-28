Australian Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo has secured pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start third with a view to wrapping up a fifth Formula One drivers' title.
Max Verstappen, Ricciardo's teammate, will start second.
The 29-year-old Australian clinched the lead grid spot with a best lap of one minute 14.759 seconds in Saturday afternoon's third and final round of qualifying, narrowly beating out Verstappen by just 26 thousandths of a second.
Hamilton will start on the second row alongside German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the F1 drivers' standings but trails the British superstar by a whopping 70 points with just three races remaining in the 21-race season.
The 21-year-old Verstappen came up just short of snagging his first-ever pole position after dominating the free practice sessions on Friday and Saturday morning, taking first place in all three.
Hamilton is expected to wrap up his fifth title - and tie Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio for second place on the all-time F1 drivers' champions list - on Sunday at the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.
The only scenario under which Hamilton will not clinch the title on Sunday is if Vettel wins the race and the Mercedes driver finishes eighth or worse.
The record for most F1 drivers' championships is held by German great Michael Schumacher, who won seven between 1994 and 2004.
- Grid positions for the Mexican Grand Prix:
FRONT ROW:
.1. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:14.759
.2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:14.785
SECOND ROW.
.3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:14.894
.4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:14.970
THIRD ROW:
.5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:15.160
.6. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:15.330
FOURTH ROW:
.7. Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:15.827
.8. Carlos Sainz (Renault) 1:16.084
FIFTH ROW:
.9. Charles Leclerc (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:16.189
10. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:16.513
SIXTH ROW
11. Esteban Ocon (Force India-Mercedes) 1:16.633
12. Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Renault) 1:16.844
SEVENTH ROW:
13. Sergio Perez (Force India-Mercedes) 1:16.871
14. Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:16.633
EIGHTH ROW:
15. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:16.682
16. Romain Grosjean (Haas-Ferrari) 1:16.911
NINTH ROW:
17. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren-Renault) 1:16:966
18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas-Ferrari) 1:17:599
TENTH ROW:
19. Lance Stroll (Williams-Mercedes) 1:17.689
20. Sergey Sirotkin (Williams-Mercedes) 1:17.886