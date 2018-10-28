British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton attends a press conference on Oct. 27, 2018, after the third and final round of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in action on Oct. 27, 2018, during the third and final round of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Australian Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo in action on Oct. 27, 2018, during the third and final round of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Australian Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo in action on Oct. 27, 2018, during the third and final round of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Australian Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo attends a press conference on Oct. 27, 2018, after securing pole position in the third and final round of qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, a Formula One race that will be held on Oct. 28 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nunez

Australian Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo has secured pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start third with a view to wrapping up a fifth Formula One drivers' title.

Max Verstappen, Ricciardo's teammate, will start second.

The 29-year-old Australian clinched the lead grid spot with a best lap of one minute 14.759 seconds in Saturday afternoon's third and final round of qualifying, narrowly beating out Verstappen by just 26 thousandths of a second.

Hamilton will start on the second row alongside German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the F1 drivers' standings but trails the British superstar by a whopping 70 points with just three races remaining in the 21-race season.

The 21-year-old Verstappen came up just short of snagging his first-ever pole position after dominating the free practice sessions on Friday and Saturday morning, taking first place in all three.

Hamilton is expected to wrap up his fifth title - and tie Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio for second place on the all-time F1 drivers' champions list - on Sunday at the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.

The only scenario under which Hamilton will not clinch the title on Sunday is if Vettel wins the race and the Mercedes driver finishes eighth or worse.

The record for most F1 drivers' championships is held by German great Michael Schumacher, who won seven between 1994 and 2004.

- Grid positions for the Mexican Grand Prix:

FRONT ROW:

.1. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:14.759

.2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-TAG Heuer) 1:14.785

SECOND ROW.

.3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:14.894

.4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 1:14.970

THIRD ROW:

.5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:15.160

.6. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 1:15.330

FOURTH ROW:

.7. Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) 1:15.827

.8. Carlos Sainz (Renault) 1:16.084

FIFTH ROW:

.9. Charles Leclerc (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:16.189

10. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber-Ferrari) 1:16.513

SIXTH ROW

11. Esteban Ocon (Force India-Mercedes) 1:16.633

12. Fernando Alonso (McLaren-Renault) 1:16.844

SEVENTH ROW:

13. Sergio Perez (Force India-Mercedes) 1:16.871

14. Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:16.633

EIGHTH ROW:

15. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:16.682

16. Romain Grosjean (Haas-Ferrari) 1:16.911

NINTH ROW:

17. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren-Renault) 1:16:966

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas-Ferrari) 1:17:599

TENTH ROW:

19. Lance Stroll (Williams-Mercedes) 1:17.689

20. Sergey Sirotkin (Williams-Mercedes) 1:17.886