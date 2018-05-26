Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (C) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts as he took pole position in the qualifying session ahead Germany's Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and British Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Saturday earned pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, the second pole of his career.

Ricciardo, who set the pace in the third free practice, continued to set new records for the fastest time on the Monte Carlo circuit, clocking in at one minute, 10.810 seconds in his first attempt of the third qualifying session, after having set the record hours earlier during practice.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) came second, 0.229 seconds behind Ricciardo, while Britain's Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) came third, 0.422 seconds off the pace.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen could not repair his car in time to take part in the qualifying sessions, after crashing out of the third free practice.

Ferrari's other driver, Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, is to start from the second row, as he finished fourth with a time of one minute, 11.266 seconds, while his countryman Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) came fifth.