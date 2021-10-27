Thirty years after Thelma & Louise (1991), a landmark movie that challenged rape culture, Ridley Scott has revisited the issue with The Last Duel, a story set in 14th century France about a woman who dares to speak out about her assault.
The story is told from three different viewpoints, the victim’s husband Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon who also penned the script alongside Ben Affleck and Nicole Holfocener), the assailant Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) and noblewoman Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).EFE
mt/ch/jt