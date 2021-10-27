US actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, British actress Jodie Comer and British director Ridley Scott arrive for the premiere of 'The Last Duel' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 10 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

=British actress and cast-member Jodie Comer attends the UK premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' in London, Britain, 23 September 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Thirty years after Thelma & Louise (1991), a landmark movie that challenged rape culture, Ridley Scott has revisited the issue with The Last Duel, a story set in 14th century France about a woman who dares to speak out about her assault.

The story is told from three different viewpoints, the victim’s husband Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon who also penned the script alongside Ben Affleck and Nicole Holfocener), the assailant Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) and noblewoman Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).EFE

