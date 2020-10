Indian women from various organizations hold anti-rape placards during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a 19 years old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh state; in New Delhi, India, 02 October 2020. EFE-EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said the failure of the Indian government to properly enforce its sexual harassment law had left millions of women in the workplace exposed to abuse without remedy.

The global rights watchdog, in a 56-page report, said many victims were not able to speak out against sexual abuse at work because of stigma, fear of retribution, and institutional barriers to justice. EFE-EPA

