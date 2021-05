A medical worker prepares a dose of the Indian version of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan women’s access to essential health care has taken a hit due to falling donor support, Human Rights Watch said in a report Thursday.

The situation may worsen after the United States withdraws its forces from the war-ravaged country in September, it said.EFE

