The reconstructed panels have been mounted on 'The Night Watch' at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

The reconstructed panels have been mounted on 'The Night Watch' at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 June 2021. EFE-EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam Wednesday presented a digitally reconstructed version of The Night Watch, a masterpiece by Rembrandt that was cut by the Amsterdam city council in 1715 to fit through the door.

The artificial intelligence helped reconstruct the pieces of the artwork, painted in 1642. EFE