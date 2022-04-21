The king and queen of Carnival take part in the inaugural ceremony at city hall in Rio de Janeiro on 20 April 2022. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Rei Momo (the king of Carnival) receives the key to the city from Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes during the inauguration of Carnival on 20 April 2022. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Rei Momo (the King of Carnival) holds up the ceremonial key to the city during the ceremony inaugurating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on 20 April 2022.. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

After being called off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 edition of the world's most famous party got under way here Wednesday with a proclamation from Rei Momo, the King of Carnival.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes hailed the return of Brazil's "greatest symbol" during the ceremonial presentation of the key to the city to Rei Momo.

"I, as king of the revelers, declare open the world's greatest cultural and popular manifestation," Wilson Dias da Costa said at the start of his fifth term as Momo, a name derived from Momos, the personification of satire and mockery in Greek mythology.