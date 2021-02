Photograph taken with a drone that shows the Rio Carnival Sambadrome, empty and illuminated, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

A woman 'cleans' the spirits in front of the Samba Museum during a 'symbolic carnival' inauguration in the Mangueira neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Panoramic photograph taken with a drone that shows the Rio Carnival Sambadrome, empty and illuminated, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Photograph taken with a drone that shows the Rio Carnival Sambadrome, empty and illuminated, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome will remain quiet and deserted between Friday and Ash Wednesday due to the cancellation of the world's most famous carnival parade amid the Covid-19 pandemic but will light up at night in tribute to the victims of the coronavirus.

The light show, simulating a carnival parade and highlighting the different colors of the samba schools in Rio de Janeiro, was ignited on Friday by the city's mayor, Eduardo Paes, to pay homage to the victims of the pandemic. EFE-EPA