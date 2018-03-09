Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland in action against Naomi Osaka from Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Japan's Naomi Osaka earned her second straight victory over an accomplished WTA star at the BNP Paribas Open, defeating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 6-2 here in Friday afternoon second-round action.

The 20-year-old Osaka followed up her straight-set win Wednesday over Russian five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova by defeating Radwanska - the 2012 Wimbledon runner-up - 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka used her superior power to control the match against the struggling Pole, a former top-five player whose ranking has dropped out of the top-30.

The unseeded, 44th-ranked Haitian-Japanese player won 83 percent of her first-serve points and fended off two of the three break points she faced.

She also played well on return, winning 18 of Radwanska's 26 second-serve points and breaking her opponent's serve twice each set.

Next up for Osaka in the third round will be the winner of a match between third-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza and American Sachia Vickery.

The BNP Paribas Open is one of the biggest hard-court tournaments on the men's and women's tennis calendars.