Players of Gremio react after losing against River Plate in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina at Arena del Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

River Plate players Gonzalo Martinez (L) and Jonatan Maidana (R) celebrate the victory in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina at Arena del Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

River Plate Gonzalo Martinez celebrates the victory in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina at Arena del Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Bressan (2-R) of Gremio discusses with referee Andres Cunha (C) during the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina at Arena del Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe reacts after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal between Gremio of Brazil and River Plate of Argentina at Arena del Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Argentina's River Plate on Tuesday defeated Brazil's Gremio 2-1 in Porto Alegre to advance to the Copa Libertadores final.

Defending champion Gremio came into the game with an advantage over River Plate with a 1-0 win in the first leg of the tournament.

A goal in the 35th minute by Gremio's Leonardo Gomes had put the Brazilian side ahead.

However, the visitors were able to score an equalizer with a header in the 81st minute by Rafael Santos Borre, while Gremio's Bressan was awarded a red card soon after.

In the 94th minute Gonzalo Martinez's goal had sealed River Plate's place in the final.

River Plate could play against Boca Juniors from Argentina, or Brazil's Palmeiras in the final.