River Plate players celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores second-leg final match against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ RODRIGO JIMENEZ

River Plate players celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores second-leg final match against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

River Plate players celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores second-leg final match against Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez (L) reacts during extra time of the Copa Libertadores second-leg final match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

River Plate's Juan Fernando Quintero (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during extra time at the Copa Libertadores second-leg final match between River Plate and Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUANJO MARTIN

River Plate, scoring two goals in overtime after battling Boca Juniors to a 1-1 tie in regulation, took home the Copa Libertadores trophy here on Sunday in a nailbiting second-leg match where a besieged Boca found itself down two men late in play.

Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero scored the first River goal in overtime, while Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez scored the second after Boca was at the two-man disadvantage with the expulsion of Wilmar Barrios on a second yellow card and Fernando Gago's injury, which forced him to leave the match.

It was the first time in history that the two teams - arch-rivals - had battled it out in the Copa Libertadores final.

The second leg of the Superclasico final was played on the "neutral ground" of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before slightly fewer than 62,300 spectators - nowhere near a sellout crowd - and came after the first leg on Nov. 11 had ended in a 2-2 draw at Boca Juniors' home field: La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

No away-goal rule was in place for the match, and thus the second leg was a winner-take-all proposition.

Dario Benedetto had gotten Guillermo Barros Schelotto's Boca - the designated visitors - on the board first in the 44th minute, but River, coached by Marcelo Gallardo, started to pull together in the second half and Lucas Pratto managed to get the equalizer in the 68th minute.

Although during the first leg in Buenos Aires just under a month ago both teams had hit the pitch with guns blazing, the Sunday match - with everything on the line - was a much more circumspect affair, with the two squads angling and hedging early on with lots of aggressive play but few shots on goal.

Some intensely physical play on the part of both squads - but little in the way of admonishments by the three Uruguayan referees - led to not much of anything in the way of truly exciting soccer, until Benedetto's fabulous tally on a pass from Nandez.

River Plate upped its game, however, in the second half, with Maidana trying a header that went high and Fernandez firing a close but strongly curling shot that went wide.

Pratto secured the equalizer on a brilliant shot from inside the box, and regulation time ended at 1-1 after neither team could manage to get much else going in the way of shots on goal, forcing an extra time duel.

Wilmar Barrios was expelled in the 92nd minute on a second yellow card, however, leaving Boca down by a man and seemingly taking the wind out of its sails, whereupon it opted for a defensive stance.

But River Plate patiently probed for its chance, and finally in the 110th minute Quintero blasted in a tremendous shot, making it 2-1.

Fernando Gago was injured and had to leave the pitch, and Boca was out of substitutions, having to try and stave off disaster with just nine men - a task that proved to be impossible.

Gonzalo Martinez waited until the last minute of extra time - the 122nd minute, to be exact - to notch his own tally into an empty net for the 3-1 victory.