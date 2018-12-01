FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a press conference on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

The president of Boca Juniors, Daniel Angelici (center), arrives at the Bourbon hotel in Luque, Paraguay for a meeting between Boca and River Plate executives at headquarters of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol). EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, gives a press conference on Nov. 27, 2018, in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

River Plate fans leave El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 24, 2018, after the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against crosstown rival Boca Juniors was postponed due to fan violence. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Buenos Aires soccer club River Plate said in a statement Saturday that it rejects the decision by the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) to move the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final to Madrid.

Conmebol decided Thursday that Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium would host the match between River and crosstown arch-rival Boca Juniors on Dec. 9, after fan violence forced the indefinite postponement of a contest originally scheduled to be played at River's El Monumental Stadium last weekend.

The first leg was played on Nov. 11 at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium and ended in a 2-2 draw. Away fans had been barred from both legs of the final as a precautionary measure.

Fans used projectiles in a Nov. 24 attack on Boca's team bus and shattered some of the vehicle's windows, while the police's use of pepper spray to drive away the assailants affected some of the Boca players.

In its statement, River said it bore no responsibility for the attack on the bus as it was arriving at the stadium for the game because it occurred outside of a security perimeter.

It said the decision also would deny the rights of 66,000 River fans to see the match in person, noting that those supporters had waited for hours on both Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 (the match had initially been rescheduled for that Sunday) to see the much-anticipated game.

Finally, River said it is unacceptable that a handful of violent individuals be allowed to prevent Argentina's Superclasico from being played in the South American country.

Boca Juniors' president, Daniel Angelici, said on Tuesday that the team would not play any match until a ruling on the violent incident has been handed down by Conmebol's Disciplinary Tribunal and added that the club is seeked to have River Plate be disqualified and Boca awarded the title.

Conmebol, however, subsequently made the decision for the match to be played in Madrid.

Boca said in a statement Friday that it will appeal Conmebol's decision and has hired sports law specialists Pinto Ruiz & Del Valle to ensure that justice is served.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, for his part, said Saturday when told by journalists of River Plate's rejection of the plan to shift the match to Madrid that it is up to Conmebol to make the final decision.

"My personal opinion is that the game always needs to be played," Infantino told reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. "Football can't stop, the ball can't stop. We'll see how we make it happen."