People look at a display at the exhibition showcasing photographs by Walter Bosshard and Robert Capa entitled "The Race for China" at the Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing, China, 4 December 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Hungarian photojournalist Robert Capa arrived in China in 1938 after a long boat ride to work as a technician but he had another objective, to photograph the Sino-Japanese war that broke out a year earlier.

His photographs have been exhibited in Beijing for the first time. EFE-EPA