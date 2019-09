Would you dare to get in a driverless taxi? In China, this has already become a possibility thanks to robo-taxis that are being used in pilot programs to further develop and improve self-driving vehicles.

The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Didi, the Chinese ride-sharing and taxi giant, which recently got permission from the Shanghai administration to test autonomous vehicles in a specially designated area and is in the process of obtaining permits for launching its robo-taxis.