A Covid-19 awareness robot at the Reliable Robotics company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 May 2020 (issued 02 June 2020). EFE/EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

A fever detection and hand sanitiser dispenser robot, at the Reliable Robotics company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 May 2020 (issued 02 June 2020). EFE/EPA/MAHMOUD KHALED

Robots detecting fever, distributing hand sanitizers, sterilizing spaces, delivering food, and even answering questions about the coronavirus are joining health workers in the United Arab Emirates in the battle against the Covid-19.

Reliable Robotics, a local tech company, has been renting bots for events to welcome guests with a screen and a customizable menu of options.

But when the Covid-19 broke out in the Gulf nation, the company decided to take on more social responsibility and use these bots in combating the spread of the disease. EFE/EPA

