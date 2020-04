A worker from the Rappi company loads one of the robots from the Kiwibot company with an order for home delivery, in Medellin, Colombia, 21 April 2020. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Some 15 robots traverse the streets of Medellin to deliver food orders to homes as part of a pilot plan launched by Colombian companies Rappi and KiwiBot to avoid person-to-person contact during the quarantine to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This technological development, which was initially tested in El Poblado neighborhood, has carried out the delivery of nearly 120 orders to homes in the first period of operation.