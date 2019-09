The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft attached, is rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DMITRI LOVETSKY / POOL

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is rolled out to the launch pad with a train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is rolled out to the launch pad with a train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz booster rocket FG with Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft is installed on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 23 September 2019. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Soyuz spacecraft that will launch later this week from the Baikonur Cosmodrome for a manned mission to the International Space Station was installed on its launchpad Monday.

The Soyuz-FG rocket will launch the MS-15 on Wednesday with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, American astronaut Jessica Meir and UAE astronaut Hazza al Mansouri on board.