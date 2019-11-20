London, Nov 20 (efe-epa) - "I hope I die before I get old," sang the young vocalist of the band 'The Who' in 1965.
Half a century later, British rock star Roger Daltrey is still on stage and he doesn't seem to be in any hurry to get off.
Roger Daltrey: "It’s about the energy of the music"
Lead singer of British rock band 'The Who' Roger Daltrey performs on stage at 'Unipol Arena' in Casalecchio di Reno Bologna, Italy, 17 September 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI
