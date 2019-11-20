Lead singer of British rock band 'The Who' Roger Daltrey performs on stage at 'Unipol Arena' in Casalecchio di Reno Bologna, Italy, 17 September 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Roger Daltrey: "It’s about the energy of the music"

London, Nov 20 (efe-epa) - "I hope I die before I get old," sang the young vocalist of the band 'The Who' in 1965.

Half a century later, British rock star Roger Daltrey is still on stage and he doesn't seem to be in any hurry to get off.