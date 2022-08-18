Musician and activist Roger Waters speaks at a protest against the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Department of Justice in Washington on 17 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Musician and activist Roger Waters speaks at a protest against the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Department of Justice in Washington on 17 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Musician and activist Roger Waters was the featured speaker here Wednesday at a rally to demand that the United States abandon its attempt to put WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on trial for publishing classified information.

The former Pink Floyd front-man's "This Is Not a Drill" tour brought him to Washington for a concert Tuesday night at the Capital One Arena.

Waters is a long-time supporter of Assange, an Australian citizen who has spent more than three years behind bars in the United Kingdom battling Washington's effort to extradite him on charges of violating the Espionage Act.