Overall leader, British Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott, celebrates with the pink jersey on the podium to receive the pink jersey following the sixteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a time trial over 34,2 km from Trento to Rovereto, Italy, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of Bmc Racing Team celebrates on the podium after winning the sixteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a time trial over 34,2 km from Trento to Rovereto, Italy, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Australian cyclist Dennis Rohan (BMC Racing Team) won Tuesday's stage 16 time trial in the Giro d'Italia road race, while Britain's Simon Yates (Michelton Scott) remained the overall favorite after holding on to a 56-second lead in the general classification.

Rohan finished the 34.2-kilometer route between the Italian towns of Trento and Rovereto in exactly 40 minutes, a full 14 seconds ahead of Germany's Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) and 22 seconds faster than the Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb).

Yates finished 22nd on Tuesday, slipping one minute and 15 seconds against Dumoulin, placed second overall, while Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) held third place, more than three minutes behind the British leader.