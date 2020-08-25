From the overcrowded camps in Bangladesh that house hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, Mohammad Jubair on Tuesday marked a grim milestone: the third anniversary of the Myanmar military offensive that led to the exodus of at least 738,000 members of this mainly-Muslim minority from Rakhain state, where they had lived for generations.

Restrictions imposed in the camps to contain the spread of the coronavirus have prevented him and other refugees from taking part in protests to demand security and citizenship guarantees from Myanmar as pre-conditions for their repatriation, as he did last year at the massive demonstration involving some 100,000 Rohingya. EFE-EPA