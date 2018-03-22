Switzerland's Nicola Rohrbach (L) and Austria's Daniel Geismayr of Team Centurion Vaude celebrate after winning the 111km stage 4 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race near Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Switzerland's Nicola Rohrbach (L) and Austria's Daniel Geismayr of Team Centurion Vaude celebrate after winning the 111km stage 4 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race near Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The professional peloton crosses a dam wall as the sun rises during the 111km stage 4 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race near Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

German rider Manuel Fumic (L) of Team Cannondale Factory Racing leads the professional peloton during the 111km stage 4 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race near Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

German rider Manuel Fumic of Team Cannondale Factory Racing leads the professional peloton during the 111km stage 4 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race near Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Swiss rider Nicola Rohrbach and Daniel Geismayr of Austria on Thursday won the fourth stage of South Africa's Cape Epic mountain biking race, a 113-kilometer (70-mile) stretch featuring two of the event's toughest climbs.

The Centurion Vaude duo completed the stage in four hours, 26 minutes, 22.6 seconds.

Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic and Howard Grotts of the United States finished second, while Spain's Francesc Guerra Carretero and Luis Leao Pinto of Portugal came third.

The Cape Epic race, commonly known as the Tour de France of mountain biking, has taken place annually since 2004.

This year's edition, taking place Mar. 18-25, brings together professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world for an eight-stage race through the Western Cape region.

Athletes can expect to cover about 700 km overall and 15,000 meters (49,200 feet) of climbing.