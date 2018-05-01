AS Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 0May 1, May 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday said his team is looking to rally and win the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals against Liverpool.

Liverpool soundly defeated Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the semifinals on Apr. 24; however, in the quarterfinals, Roma managed beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg, overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg.

"We're up against a very different team to Barcelona, in that they play more direct. In any case, we want to pull this comeback off and achieve something special," Di Francesco said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

"As for injury news, unfortunately it's hard to see Kevin Strootman being involved," Di Francesco added.

"We're playing a Champions League semi-final in front of 70,000 people - you should expect to see a team ready to compete. I want to see an eagerness and desire from the players to overcome this challenge," he explained.