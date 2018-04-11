FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi hangs his head during a Champions League quarterfinal against AS Roma on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma supporters watch their heroes defeat FC Barcelona in a Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome' Stadio Olimpico. EPA-EFA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy lets loose a shot against FC Barcelona in a Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (right) brings down AS Roma's Edin Dzeko during a Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Daniele De Rossi celebrate victory over FC Barcelona in a Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, April 10, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

FC Barcelona entered Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal showdown here with AS Roma leading 4-1 after the first leg only to crash out of Europe's elite club tournament with a 3-0 defeat that allowed the Italian side to advance by virtue of their away goal at Camp Nou.

As Barça left the field dejected, the hosts lingered for a while to savor reaching the semifinals of a European competition for the first time since 1983-1983, when they lost to Liverpool in the final of the European Cup.

The visitors threatened in the 5th minute, though Sergi Roberto's shot posed no real problem for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Barely 60 seconds later, Roma's Edin Dzeko took a deep pass from Daniele De Rossi and got past Jordi Alba before launching a strike that made it 1-0 on the night for the hosts, setting off pandemonium among the 56,000 fans at the capital's Stadio Olimpico.

The Bosnian's sixth goal of the current Champions League campaign was also his second of the quarterfinal tie, as he was the author of the crucial away goal last week in Barcelona.

Roma went on to dominate for the balance of the first half and would have increased their advantage if Patrik Schik hadn't squandered a pair of good chances before Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen stopped Dzeko's header in the 37th minute.

Despite conceding the goal, Barcelona went to the dressing room leading 4-2 on aggregate and betrayed no sign of panic.

The hosts began the second half where they left off, remaining firmly on the front foot against a strangely passive Barça side.

In the 58th minute, Gerard Pique fouled Dzeko in the box and the referee awarded a penalty, converted by De Rossi to bring Roma within one goal on aggregate.

Ter Stegen came up with a great stop in the 79th minute on a strike by late substitute Stephan El Shaarawy, but Kostas Manolas scored on a header three minutes later to leave the teams knotted 4-4 and Roma saw out the match.