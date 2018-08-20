Roma's midfielder Maxime Gonalons (L) in action against Qarabag's Rashad Sadygov (R) during the UEFA Champions League group C soccer match between Qarabag FK and AS Roma at Baki Olimpiya stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

AS Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons joined Sevilla on a one-season loan, the two clubs announced Monday.

The French player was transferred to Sevilla after spending a season at Roma, where he was part of the squad that reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals and finished third in the Serie A.

"The club can confirm that midfielder Maxime Gonalons has joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal. The agreement with the Spanish club runs until June 30 2019," Roma said in a statement.

Gonalons, 29, moved up through the Olympique Lyon youth ranks to play for eight years with the first team, and is set to be presented as Sevilla's newest acquisition later Monday, La Liga club said.

The midfielder joins fellow French players Wissam Ben Yedder and Joris Gnagnon at Sevilla.