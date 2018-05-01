AS Roma's player Radja Nainggolan speaks during a press conference at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on May 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan on Tuesday said a second-leg comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals is shaping up to be more difficult than Roma's quarterfinals rally against Barcelona.

Roma lost 5-2 against Liverpool in the first leg and will need to win at least 3-0 in Wednesday's match; however, Roma managed beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg of the quarterfinals, overcoming a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 defeat in the first leg.

"It'll be even harder than it was against Barcelona because Liverpool are a stronger side physically," Nainggolan said at a press conference on the eve of the match at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

"In the first leg, Liverpool were more consistent than we were through the course of the game. We managed to get two goals towards the end and that gives us hope for tomorrow," he said.

"We cannot make the same mistakes we did last week and we know that," he added.

Nainggolan, who scored fewer goals than assists this season, insisted that he "doesn't live for goals."

"It's nice to score but the most important thing is the final result. If I've got more assists, it means I've made other players happy," he said.