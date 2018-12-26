AS Roma's Patrik Schick (3rd from R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Sassuolo during a Serie A match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Rome. EFE-EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

AS Roma's Diego Perotti converts a penalty against Sassuolo in a Serie A match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Rome. EFE-EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

AS Roma climbed from 11th place to 7th in Serie A with a resounding 3-1 victory here Wednesday over Sassuolo that leaves the capital side just 4 points out of the Champions League places.

Diego Perotti, making only his second start in a season that has seen him plagued by injuries, opened his scoring account by converting from the spot in the 8th minute after Sassuolo's Gian Marco Ferrari committed a foul in the area.

Roma's lead grew to 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Patrik Schick bested Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli in a 1v1 duel and Nicolo Zaniolo made it 3-0 for the hosts just before the hour mark.

Khouma Babacar scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Sassuolo, with 25 points from 18 matches, are 11th in the Serie A table, where the 5th and 12th place teams are separated by only 4 points.