A view of the recently unearthed remains of the Ancient Roman baths at Cape Trafalgar near Cadiz, Spain, 17 May 2021. EFE/Román Ríos.

Extraordinarily well-preserved Roman baths dating back 2,000 years have emerged from the sand dunes of the emblematic Trafalgar Cape in southwest Spain.

The four-meter tall structure surprised archaeologists at the University of Cádiz as well as locals, who for years have walked across the dunes oblivious to the relic of history lurking below the sand.EFE

