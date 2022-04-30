A view of the 100 Pittori (100 painters) open-air festival which returned to Via Margutta for its 117th edition, Rome, Italy, 30 April 2022. EFE/Andrea Cuesta

Rome's historic 100 Pittori (100 painters) open-air festival returned to Via Margutta for its 117th edition which is an artistic celebration of peace.

Rome's famed Via Margutta, once home to painter Pablo Picasso, has been flooded with thousands of artworks calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"It is very important because exhibiting on the street allows us to communicate with the public and to convey our emotions as artists without intermediaries," Roberta Imperatori, a painter and director of the 100 Pintori association, told EFE.