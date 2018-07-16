New Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (C-R) of Portugal arrives at Juventus J Medical in Turin, Italy, July 16, 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo joins Italian Serie A side Juventus FC. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Portugal's most famous soccer player on Monday arrived at J Medical, the private clinic property of Juventus soccer team, to undergo a medical check-up prior to formalizing his Turin soccer squad transfer.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo, traveled on Sunday to Turin (Piedmont) after spending a brief holiday in Greece, and arrived at J medical at around 10.10 h (8.10 GMT.)

A Juventus official Twitter account statement read: "First hugs of Juventus FC fans to Cristiano Ronaldo, about to start his medical visit with the Juventus club."

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Ronaldo will undergo a medical check-up and if all goes well, as expected, he will sign a four-year contract with La Juve, which comes with a 31 million euro salary per season.

Around the clinic, hundreds of supporters and onlookers cheered Ronaldo's name as they sought autographs and selfies with the soccer star.

The Portuguese player which Juventus paid Real Madrid a 112 million transfer clause, arrived on Sunday afternoon to Turin on his private aircraft accompanied by his mother and his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

On Monday, at 18.30 local time (16.30 GMT), Ronaldo will hold his first press conference with his Juve colors at the Allianz Stadium's elegant Gianni and Umberto Agnelli hall.

The Portuguese legend left Real Madrid after playing 9 seasons and winning 16 trophies, including four Champion Leagues, scoring 451 goals in a total of 438 matches.

His transfer to Juventus marks the most expensive contract in soccer history.

As Juventus player, he will, once again, wear his number 7, gracefully conceded by La Juve's Colombian player, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who will revert to his number 16 shirt.

Cuadrado wrote on Instagram "It is better to give than to receive (...) Blessings to Cristiano in this new adventure."