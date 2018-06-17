Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos (L) and his player Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L) attend a training session at the Kratovo training camp, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Ricardo Quaresma (L), Bruno Alves (2-R) and Pepe (R) attend a training session at the Kratovo training camp, Russia, on June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday resumed team training in preparation for their next 2018 FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco, two days after struggling with minor ankle discomfort against Spain, which did not prevent him from finishing the game.

Ronaldo - who with three goals is the top scorer so far in this year's tournament - worked out in the gym on Saturday alongside all of Portugal's starters from Friday's 3-3 draw against Spain.

The entire Portuguese squad took to the training field, and Ronaldo was seen in top form, at least during the first quarter-hour that was open to media, and appeared fit to play in Wednesday's match.

Portugal is competing in Group B along with Spain, Morocco and Iran, with Morocco having lost 1-0 against Iran on Friday.