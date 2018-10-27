Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) gives his team a 2-1 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIANNI NUCCI

Empoli forward Francesco Caputo (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2-L) scores the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Empoli FC and Juventus FC in Empoli, Italy, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI

Portuguese superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice to lead first-place Juventus to a 2-1 Serie A victory Saturday over host Empoli at Carlo Castellani Stadium.

Ronaldo's brace, his second in a Juve jersey, enabled the Turin club (28 points) to avoid its first defeat of the season.

The victory came four days after Juventus' 1-0 win over Premier League side Manchester United in a Champions League group-stage match and a week after the club's 1-1 draw with Genoa in the Italian league on Oct. 20.

Empoli made the most of a lack of concentration by Juve's defenders to open the scoring in the 28th minute.

Francesco Caputo pounced on a ball that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur failed to clear and fired a left-footed shot past Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny, capping off a play that Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah had set up with a long run down the right side.

Down at halftime for the first time this season, the seven-time defending Serie A champions responded with a sense of urgency that led to a pair of goals by Ronaldo over a 15-minute stretch.

CR7 drew his side level in the 54th minute when he converted a penalty opportunity and then put Juventus ahead when he received a pass from French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and found the back of the net on a potent strike from outside the area in the 70th minute.

With his brace on Saturday, Ronaldo now has seven goals and four assists in 10 league matches this season.

Juventus defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini was injured in the pre-match warm-up and watched the match from the bench.

The visitors struggled in his absence to hang on to the 2-1 lead but managed to come away with the win and provisionally extend their Serie A lead to seven points over second-place Napoli (21 points), which will take on AS Roma on Sunday.

With the loss, Empoli remains in the 18th spot in the standings with only six points.

Earlier in the day, Atalanta earned a 3-0 home win over Parma.